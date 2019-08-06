Rep. Katie Hill to host disaster-preparedness workshop

Santa Clarita Valley residents are invited to a disaster-preparedness workshop hosted by Rep. Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce, scheduled to take place Saturday at Canyon High.



Hill invited officials from various federal and county agencies to discover best practices for residents to survive a natural disaster.



The workshop follows a magnitude-7.1 earthquake and a string of aftershocks that rocked Southern California.



“Were living in a state with a never ending wildfire season, and with all the recent earthquakes we organized this for the district to be prepared,” said Kassie King, communications director for Katie Hill’s office, discussing some of the lesser-known concerns for people caught in those situations. “A lot of folks think about the supplies they need, but what happens when they can’t access their bank account.”



The workshop is expected to cover financial planning that will discuss natural disaster insurance, federal relief resources and keeping enough cash on hand.



Participating organizations scheduled for the event are expected to include: the Federal Emergency Management Agency, California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management, to name a few.



Attendees at the event can expect to learn safety tips and receive information about the city, county and federal resources that are available to assist them in the event of a natural disaster.



Local first-responder agencies, including the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, are scheduled to teach and practice survival techniques with the public at the event.

Those planning on attending are required to pre-register for the free event, seating will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.



The workshop is set to take place Aug. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Canyon High School. For more information about this event or to pre-register visit Natural Disaster Preparedness Workshop.

