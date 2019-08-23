Rob McFerren: The California Craft Beer Summit

Coming Sept. 12 through 14 will be the fifth annual California Craft Beer Summit, which is scheduled to be held in Long Beach this year.



The last four summits were held in Sacramento at the State Capitol, where the California Craft Brewers Association is based. This three-day event, which is put on by the CCBA, is attended by some of the more than 900 California craft breweries!



Part of the summit includes an industry trade show along with other informational talks and seminars. The summit is also open to the public — just in case you were thinking about opening your own brewery.



There will be regional beer tastings held by the many craft beer guilds of California. The summit is set to conclude on Saturday with the largest craft beer festival in California and multiple tastings from more than 170 California craft breweries.



The California Craft Brewers Association, who hosts the summit, is a nonprofit trade organization that is committed to protecting the growth, quality and variety of California’s craft brewing industry.



The CCBA provides a voice for the more than 900 small independent craft breweries in our state by watching over legislative activity in Sacramento and has done an amazing job of looking out for our best interests.



The Summit Beer Festival, which is set to be held on Saturday, will be an amazing sight to see with that many California breweries pouring beer in one location. The festival is set to take place at Marina Green Park in Long Beach.



This festival is a must if you are a craft beer lover.



It’s easy to see the comradery in the craft brewing industry, and it is also fun to meet other craft brewers from all parts of our state.



The California craft brewing industry has come a long way since its beginning in 1965, which included Anchor Brewing, Sierra Nevada Brewing and New Albion Brewery in Sonoma.



The summit is proof that California is at the forefront of the craft brewing industry in our country, which just keeps growing in popularity.



Life’s short. Drink craft.



Cheers!

Rob McFerren is the owner of Wolf Creek Restaurant & Brewing Co.