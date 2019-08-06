Rock out with Grateful Shred at Concerts in the Park

The city of Santa Clarita’s 30th annual Concerts in the Park series continues this weekend, featuring Grateful Shred, a Grateful Dead tribute band, Saturday.



This year, the free and family-friendly concert series runs Saturdays at Central Park with a variety of bands to satisfy everyone’s music tastes, including tribute bands, a party band as well as an original band, according to Dave Knutson, arts and events administrator.



Thousands attend the Concerts in the Park at Central Park in Saugus on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal

The Los Angeles-based rock band channels Grateful Dead’s vibe, with its guitar tones and three-part vocal harmonies and beats, according to event organizers.



“It’s more of a ‘take’ on the Dead than a tribute band,” says bassist Dan Horne in a prepared statement. “We end up sounding almost more like the Dead because we approach it in this free-spirited way.”



Michelle Tyler as Stevie Nicks, center, sings the vocals with Bob Weitz on bass as John McViel, left, and Dave Pimentel on drums as Mick Fleetwood perform with Mirage, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band the Concerts in the Park at Central Park in Saugus on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal

A variety of food vendors are also expected to be at the concerts, and residents are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to watch the show.



The Concerts in the Park series is scheduled 7 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 24 at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus. For more information, visit santa-clarita.com/concerts.



Michelle Tyler as Stevie Nicks performs the vocals with Mirage, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band the Concerts in the Park at Central Park in Saugus on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal