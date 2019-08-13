Saugus High hosting annual cheer clinic

Children in kindergarten through eighth grade are invited to participate in the Saugus High School cheerleading team’s annual cheer clinic fundraiser Sept. 22.



Participants will be broken up by age group to learn basic cheer skills, jumps and chants, as well as team- and spirit-building activities, all while spending time with the team, according to Micah Roberts, event organizer.



“I love this event not only because the little girls love it and it lets them spend a little time getting to know the older girls, but because it also puts power back into our girls to raise funds for our program and make it successful,” Roberts said.



This is one of the team’s biggest annual fundraisers, which has been held for nearly a decade. In fact, Roberts’ daughter, who is now a junior and cheerleader at Saugus, went to the camp when she was in third grade and, “she was hooked,” she said.



Clinic participants also will have the opportunity to cheer alongside the Saugus High School cheerleaders under the Friday night lights during the first quarter of the Centurions’ home game on Friday, Oct. 4, at College of the Canyons, Roberts said.



“They love it, and it’s so fun to see them down there on the track,” Roberts added. “It’s really exciting for them.”



Participants are also expected to receive a Saugus Cheer Clinic T-shirt, keepsake photo with a cheerleader and snacks.



Registration is open until Sept. 9 for $40, while late registration or walk-ins, which does not guarantee a T-shirt, are $45. Reservations postmarked after Sept. 7 will be held until the clinic as a “walk-in” registration.



The Saugus High School Cheer Clinic is scheduled 1:15 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Saugus High School Gym, located at 21900 Centurion Way. Registration begins at 12:45 p.m. and the participants are expected to put on a special performance for parents and friends at 4 p.m.



Registration forms are available online at saugushighschoolcheer.com, and for additional information, call Micah Roberts at 310-721-5462 or email [email protected].

