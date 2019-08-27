Saugus High student ‘OK’ after collision near school

A 14-year-old Saugus High School student airlifted from Central Park after being struck by a vehicle near the school on Monday afternoon is reportedly in “moderate” condition and expected to make a full recovery, officials said Tuesday.



The collision occurred around 3 p.m. on Bouquet Canyon Road and Centurion Way in Saugus, according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



“He was airlifted to a hospital in the San Fernando Valley with moderate injuries, but thankfully will be OK,” Miller said.



A Los Angeles County Fire Department Air Operations helicopter was requested to airlift the victim from Central Park, said Fire Department Supervisor Melanie Flores.



The student was seen being loaded onto a helicopter with what appeared to be a splint on his right leg, but medical personnel and sheriff’s officials did not have any specifics they could release regarding the nature of his injuries.

