The crew of Los Angeles County Fire Copter 15 landed at Central Park to airlift a juvenile that was struck by a vehicle near Saugus High School Monday afternoon. Cory Rubin/The Signal

Saugus High student ‘OK’ after collision near school

A 14-year-old Saugus High School student airlifted from Central Park after being struck by a vehicle near the school on Monday afternoon is reportedly in “moderate” condition and expected to make a full recovery, officials said Tuesday.

The collision occurred around 3 p.m. on Bouquet Canyon Road and Centurion Way in Saugus, according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“He was airlifted to a hospital in the San Fernando Valley with moderate injuries, but thankfully will be OK,” Miller said. 

A Los Angeles County Fire Department Air Operations helicopter was requested to airlift the victim from Central Park, said Fire Department Supervisor Melanie Flores.

The student was seen being loaded onto a helicopter with what appeared to be a splint on his right leg, but medical personnel and sheriff’s officials did not have any specifics they could release regarding the nature of his injuries.

Advertisement

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and community for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Latest Stories