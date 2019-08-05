SCCS to drop varsity football this season

Due to a drop in the number of players, Santa Clarita Christian School has opted to play a JV football schedule this season. SCCS Athletic Director and head football coach Mark Bates confirmed the decision with The Signal on Monday afternoon in a text message.

Bates is currently in the process of constructing a new schedule for the program.

Last season, the Cardinals finished 7-3 overall and 2-1 in Prep League play. Quarterback Blake Kirshner threw 175-for-276 for 2,925 yards, 39 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Kirshner made the All-CIF list in Division 12 and later committed to play at UCLA.

Returning receiver Carson Schwesinger transferred to Oaks Christian weeks prior to SCCS’s decision to move to a JV schedule. Schwesinger finished his junior campaign with 47 receptions for 624 yards.

Check signalscv.com throughout the day for updates on this story.

Advertisement

Haley Sawyer

Haley Sawyer

A Pennsylvania native, Haley Sawyer has covered sports across the country. She is a graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and is the sports editor at The Signal.

Latest Stories