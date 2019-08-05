SCCS to drop varsity football this season

Due to a drop in the number of players, Santa Clarita Christian School has opted to play a JV football schedule this season. SCCS Athletic Director and head football coach Mark Bates confirmed the decision with The Signal on Monday afternoon in a text message.



Bates is currently in the process of constructing a new schedule for the program.



Last season, the Cardinals finished 7-3 overall and 2-1 in Prep League play. Quarterback Blake Kirshner threw 175-for-276 for 2,925 yards, 39 touchdowns and five interceptions.



Kirshner made the All-CIF list in Division 12 and later committed to play at UCLA.



Returning receiver Carson Schwesinger transferred to Oaks Christian weeks prior to SCCS’s decision to move to a JV schedule. Schwesinger finished his junior campaign with 47 receptions for 624 yards.



