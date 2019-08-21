Semi crash calls for hard closure I-5 South

California Highway Patrol implemented a hard closure on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 early this morning, after two semi trucks collided just south of Templin Highway.

CHP officers requested hard closure 100ft south of upper cross after the crash to allow Caltrans workers to clear the debris.

One driver told CHP officers he was parked on the right shoulder when another driver allegedly slammed into him at around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Semi truck trailer ripped open after it crashed with a parked semi on I-5 south near Templin HWY. Courtesy photo / Caltrans District 7

Officer Peter Nicholson with the California Highway Patrol confirmed the crash and provided some details about the incident.

“Reporting party said he was parked on the right shoulder when another semi crashed into him,” said Nicholson. “The call came in as a property damage report at 4:32, we got one unit still there so it’s still working,” he said.

Both semi trucks, packed with product, lost what they were carrying when the trailers collided and ripped open spilling items and shredded metal on the road.

CHP officers on the scene reported the no. 4 lane of the I-5 south was still shut while crews worked on the semi just after 9 am.

Caltrans estimates the I-5 will be fully open at approximately 11 am.