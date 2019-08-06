Senior center to host caregiver resource day

To support local caregivers, the Bella Vida senior center is hosting its annual Knowledge is Power: Aging with Dignity Symposium, a caregiver-resource day, on Sept. 21.



Approximately 34.2 million Americans have provided care to an adult, age 50 or older, in the last year, according to the National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP.



Though rewarding, caring for a loved one in need can become demanding over time, and can lead to caregiver burnout, which is a state of physical, emotional and mental exhaustion.



All caregivers and family members are welcome to attend the free resource day to find out more information regarding resources and support needed to take on caregiving responsibilities for a loved one.



This year’s keynote speakers, all of whom are experts in their fields, include Laura Trejo, general manager for the Los Angeles Department on Aging and Caregiving, Freddi Segal-Gidan, director of the USC/Rancho California Alzheimer’s Disease Center, and Roy D. Steinberg, cognitive and behavioral geriatric psychologist, according to event organizers.



Registration is $10 and includes all keynote sessions, access to vendors, continental breakfast and lunch and resource materials, including a current resource directory.



Knowledge is Power: Aging with Dignity Symposium is scheduled 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Bella Vida senior center, located at 27180 Golden Valley Road. For more information or to register, visit scv-seniorcenter.org or call 661-259-9444.

