Seniors gather for Colors of Our Lives concert, exhibit

More than 100 Santa Clarita Valley seniors donning colorful bow ties, hats and accessories visited the Bella Vida senior center to view the Colors of Our Lives concert and art exhibit.



The Silvertone Singers perform during the concert and art exhibit entitled The Colors of Our Lives at the Bella Vida Senior Center in Santa Clarita on Friday. Dan Watson/The Signal

The free concert and art exhibit was held Friday, Aug. 19, and featured The Silvertone Singers, who, under the direction of John Swinford, performed music that was thematically arranged with colors in mind, including hits like “Yellow Submarine,” “Deep Purple” and “Paint It, Black.”



While members of the group harmonized in the front of the room, attendees had the chance to treat themselves to cookies and snacks as they viewed works of art that were created by those who participate in the center’s acrylic or watercolor art classes.



Terry Burton, left, and Elena Fader discuss an oil painting entitled Snowy Peaks by artist Carmen Ferraro on display at the concert and art exhibit entitled The Colors of Our Lives at the Bella Vida Senior Center in Santa Clarita on Friday. Dan Watson/The Signal

Elena Fader-Hadjiandreou and Judy Bartona-Strong, who are art facilitators, said the center holds events like this a couple times a year to showcase the programs available to local seniors.



“It’s nice because sometimes they’ll be interested in joining (the art classes) and other times they’ll simply enjoy the different pieces people brought in,” Fader-Hadjiandreou said during the performance, mentioning the classes are $10.



Local resident Jan Baird joined the senior center a week before the concert and decided to scope out Friday’s event after hearing about it during her initial tour.



“I love art, so I think it’s really nice for them to hold something like this for everybody,” Baird said, while she walked through the art exhibition. “I just joined (recently), and I heard there’s other classes. I really want to check out line dancing.”

