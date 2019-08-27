Sulphur Springs set to discuss counseling, end of the year report

Sulphur Springs Union School District board members are set to discuss their ongoing approach to student wellness, as well as share a look back on the previous school year with district office administrators.

Board members are recommended to approve the contract between SSUSD and the William S. Hart Union High School District to provide school-based counseling services at each of the district’s nine schools, according to the agenda for the Sulphur Springs District’s Wednesday meeting.

“This was an important component of our larger efforts to provide social-emotional supports to our students,” the agenda notes. “For the 2019-20 school year, Hart is maintaining the same hourly rate for each therapist, but we are expanding the program from 1.8 (full time equivalent) therapists to 2.4 therapists.”

The contract was approved by the Hart District board last week, according to the agenda.

The budget says the increase in therapists is not to exceed $63,960, according to the agenda.

District board members will also receive an end-of-year report for the 2018-2019 school year.

“Staffs will share highlights from their departments” concerning the previous school years, the budget said.

The regular meeting of the governing board is set to begin at 7 p.m. at the Sulphur Springs Union School District District Administrative Offices located at 27000 Weyerhaeuser Way.