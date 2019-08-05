The 5 Fire to reach full containment by Monday afternoon

Officials with the Angeles National Forest expect the 5 fire to be fully contained by Monday afternoon, according to the forest’s official Twitter account.

“Containment of the #FiveFire has grown to 97% with full containment expected this afternoon. It remains at 156 acres,” said the tweet, which was published at 8:44 a.m. on Monday.

“There was no damage to structures or anything like that in the area, and it was just grass and brush that was burnt,” said Nathan Judy, fire information officer for the Angeles Forest. “Fire crews have been patrolling the fire today and doing any mop-up. This afternoon they will be pulling the hose off the hill. ”

On Sunday the 5 Fire was 80% contained and halted at 156 acres, according to social media posts by Angeles National Forest officials.

“Today, crews will continue extinguishing any hot spots within the interior of the fire, mopping up and complete constructing containment lines,” Sunday’s tweet said.

Public information Officer Sky Cornell of the Los Angeles County Fire Department said that all Fire Department resources were pulled from the scene Saturday afternoon and that forest officials were in control of the situation.

“The Fire Department was just assisting the Angeles National Forest services yesterday and we pulled our resources [Saturday] afternoon,” Cornell said.

The far right lane of northbound Interstate 5 was closed all day Sunday in response to the fire and reopened at approximately 7:30 p.m. Caltrans also closed the same lane at 1 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

“The right lane of the northbound 5 freeway will be closed from Whitaker to Osito Canyon for about three to four hours,” said Caltrans public information officer Jim Medina. “Crews are recovering their equipment so they just need space to get it all out of there.”