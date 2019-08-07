Thomas Oatway | Heath Column Hit Nail on the Head

Joshua Heath hit the nail on the head in his commentary (July 30, “America’s Total Breakdown: Our Post-Decency Era”). The contrast he made with President John F. Kennedy showed how far our society has fallen since the election of a demagogue as our 45th president. Trump has surrounded himself with corrupt, conflicted and incompetent leadership in his administration. This is a far cry from a “Drain the Swamp” mantra that he promised during his campaign. This president has focused his administration on divisive policies and his own self-interest, which is exactly the opposite of what we needed in our leader.

The good news is that Trump has awakened the voting public to the serious mistake that voters made in the 2016 election. It is especially encouraging that the youthful generation of new voters like Joshua Heath are becoming well-informed and actively engaged. They give us hope that a dangerous and immoral con artist will be soundly rejected at the polls in 2020.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia