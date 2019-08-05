Three suffer minor injuries in Saugus crash

Three people suffered minor injuries following a traffic collision on Golden Valley Road at Plum Canyon Road mid-afternoon Monday.
The crash happened shortly 2:20 p.m., involving a pickup truck towing a trailer loaded with landscaping gear and at least one other vehicle.
Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatched at 2:21 p.m. arrived at the crash six minutes later.
They treated at least three people for minor injuries, but no one was taken to the hospital, Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim said.
661-287-5527
On Twitter @jamesarthurholt
Advertisement