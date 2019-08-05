First responders at the scene of a crash in Saugus mid-afternoon Monday. Signal photo, Cory Rubin

Three suffer minor injuries in Saugus crash

Three people suffered minor injuries following a traffic collision on Golden Valley Road at Plum Canyon Road mid-afternoon Monday.

The crash happened shortly 2:20 p.m., involving a pickup truck towing a trailer loaded with landscaping gear and at least one other vehicle.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatched at 2:21 p.m. arrived at the crash six minutes later.

They treated at least three people for minor injuries, but no one was taken to the hospital, Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim said.

