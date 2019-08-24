Traffic Collision leads to firearm, drug arrest

A traffic collision Monday ended with Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arresting the driver of the vehicle, allegedly for being in possession of heroin and a loaded firearm.

Robert Russell, 33, of Valencia, was booked on several charges, including felonious possession of a controlled substance while armed and three misdemeanors — possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The arrest occurred after Russell reportedly was involved in a traffic collision in Santa Clarita around 7:30 a.m., according to Sheriff’s Station officials,

“(The collision) led to the arrest of a man who not only was allegedly driving under the influence, but was found to be in possession of heroin and a loaded firearm,” said a Sheriff’s Station official social media post. “The driver, a 33-year-old Valencia man, was arrested by deputies on a slew of charges, and booked into our jail.

Officials said the occupants in the vehicle Russell allegedly hit did not sustain any significant injuries.

“Reportedly, the suspect was in a vehicle collision just the week prior, and this was a rental car (Russell) was driving,” according to the post.

He was held in lieu of $56,250 bail.