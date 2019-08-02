Turner’s Outdoorsman to open location in Saugus

Outdoors enthusiasts will have a new location to shop for all things sporting goods as a Turner’s Outdoorsman is set to open this month.



Passersby may have already noticed the store name posted on a building unit at 26613 Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus, which will join businesses like Hobby Lobby, Office Max, Best Buy and Trader Joe’s. On Friday, the store appeared to have shelving in place.



While Turner’s officials were unavailable for comment Friday, its store website listed its first Santa Clarita Valley location to open in early August, which joins 27 others across the state.



Turner’s Outdoorsman, which names itself as California’s leading hunting, shooting and fishing specialty stores, carries an assortment of firearms and ammunition, as well as hunting accessories.



“One of our fundamental philosophies is to support our local hunting and fishing communities. Unlike the national chains, we take an active role in the communities we live in,” reads its website.



Some Santa Clarita residents have taken to social media to share their excitement to have a close-by location. Employees at the company’s Reseda location, the next nearest store to the SCV, said they often receive traffic from the SCV.



Others have also questioned whether Turner’s has permission to sell firearms within city limits, to which Dave Peterson, associate planner with the city’s Planning Division, said the store has been approved as a sporting goods store.



For more information about the store, visit turners.com.

