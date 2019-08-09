Valencia woman accused of stealing from hardware store

A woman remodeling her Valencia home experienced a setback Thursday, when she was arrested on suspicion of burglary for allegedly walking out of a hardware store with a cart full of merchandise without paying.



The 35-year-old unemployed woman was stopped by the store’s loss-prevention officers who then called deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



“Suspect went into home improvement store on the 20600 block of Golden Triangle Road, filled shopping cart up with merchandise — over $1,000 worth — and walked past cash registers without making any attempt to pay,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



“She was detained by loss-prevention until deputies arrived,” she said. “She told deputies she was taking items ‘to remodel her house.”



The woman was taken into custody with bail set at $20,000.



