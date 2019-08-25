Jorge Lopez speaks to attendees about company culture at the VIA Luncheon Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Lorena Mejia/The Signal

VIA hosting sales academy in September

The Valley Industrial Association will host an eight-week marketing and sales academy in an effort to help local businesses increase sales.

“Marketing your business shouldn’t be your biggest challenge,” a news release from VIA stated, adding, “It’s never been easier to get in front of people ready, willing and able to buy what you sell.” 

The innovative eight-week academy will introduce participants to a four-step formula that is designed to increase sales, VIA officials said. “Not only will you take away an understanding of today’s cutting-edge practices, but instructors will help you create a personalized marketing plan and give you the tools to execute it.”

The academy will be split into eight sessions occurring from 7:30 to 9 a.m. every Friday from Sept. 6 through Oct. 25. The cost is $299 for VIA members and $549 for nonmembers, according to officials. The price for nonmembers includes a one-year VIA membership.

For more information, residents can contact 661-294-8088 or visit VIA.org.

