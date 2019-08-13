‘Visit with a Vet’ to learn about veteran benefits

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is hosting a Visit with a Vet event Sept. 11.



The event was created after Executive Director Jeff Stabile was approached by the manager of a Starbucks location who wanted to do an event similar to Coffee with a Cop, but for veterans.



Visit with a Vet, which is free to attend, is set to allow veterans, active duty military and their families to learn more about veteran benefits.



“There are a lot of veterans that don’t know all of the benefits they are entitled to, so this event is to let them know they can take advantage of these benefits,” Stabile said. “It’s also to get veterans to come out to meet with each other and their families and bring the veteran community in our valley together.”



Guests can also enjoy a free Starbucks coffee and a guest performance by singer Lindsay Hough, according to Stabile.



Visit with a Vet is scheduled 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Starbucks, located at 27748 McBean Parkway, in Valencia. To RSVP, email David Jackson at [email protected].

