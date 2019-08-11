WiSH Education Foundation receives donation from Westfield Valencia Town Center

Westfield Valencia Town Center made a significant drop in the WiSH Education Foundation bucket with all the coins from the recently retired fountain from inside the mall.

The donation was part of a partnership between the two, which has helped host community-based fundraiser for the education nonprofit.

A portion of the funds are already allocated to host two events this summer — the Burrito Bowl on Aug. 20, and Cocktails on the Roof on Sept. 6p, both located on the Westfield property.

The 10th annual Burrito Bowl, held on Town Center Drive from 7-9 p.m., is expected to feature football linemen from each of the six varsity football teams in the SCV as they race against time and each other to eat a 4-foot bean burrito donated by Sharkey’s Restaurant.

Saugus High School football players Jacob Heaton, Thomas Barrero, Mason Oh, Nathan Tripp, and Marc Babich celebrate after winning the 8th annual Burrito Bowl by the WiSH Education Foundation at Westfield Valencia Town Center on Tuesday, August 22, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

As part of the Burrito Bowl, football players and cheer squads will compete in a banner art contest that’s decided by taking a vote from community members via the Westfield Valencia Facebook Page.

Teams and cheer squads raise money by creating banners that can be voted on by community members by going the Westfield Valencia Facebook and Instagram page.

Raffle tickets from the teams are also available at the event, according to organizers.

Westfield is also selling the $5 raffle tickets at their management office for prizes that include a $2,000 shopping spree, a staycation at the Hyatt with breakfast and four tickets to Magic Mountain and gift cards to a variety of restaurants and retail locations.

Community members can also win tickets to the popular Cocktails on the Roof event by going to the Westfield site’s Sweepstakes Event Page.

Signal file photo/Cocktails on the Roof 2015

The annual event, has brought together Santa Clarita residents together on top of the Macy’s parking garage for 5 years running.

Cocktails on the Roof is scheduled to be held from 8-11 p.m. and expected to features signature cocktails from restaurants, spirit vendors, wineries and breweries, food and dancing.

Private lounges that include two VIP early entry tickets are available here.

For more information or would like to participate, email Executive Director Amy Daniels.