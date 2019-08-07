Zonta Club’s Lunafest returns to Canyon Theatre Guild

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, a nonprofit organization that strives to empower women locally and internationally through service and advocacy, is hosting its ninth annual Lunafest, a short-film festival by, for and about women, on Sept. 13.



The nonprofit, which works to ensure that women have access to every resource necessary to reach their full potential, uses this fundraiser to showcase eight thought-provoking films to connect women, their stories and causes through film.



All eight films were created by women filmmakers to illustrate issues being faced by women in today’s society, according to Phyllis Walker, Zonta public relations committee member.



Each film highlights women as leaders in society, ranging in genre from animation to fictional drama and covering topics such as women’s health, body image, relationships, cultural diversity and breaking barriers, Walker added.



Some of the films use comedy to illustrate these topics, such as “Are We Good Parents?” which depicts how two parents try to understand their daughter in today’s difficult social climate.



Others are hard-hitting, like “War Paint,” a film that paints a picture of what life is like for young black girls in South L.A., illustrating racism and sexism.



Guests gather for a reception after the film at Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s eighth annual Lunafest last year. Courtesy of Zonta Club

Many of the filmmakers are well-known in the industry, some of whom are award-winning local and international talent.



Guest speaker Stephanie Seldin Howard, executive producer, director and writer, is also expected to discuss her film, which chronicles the lives of caregivers and families of veterans who have been catastrophically wounded in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.



A portion of the proceeds from the event will be given to Chicken & Egg Pictures, a nonprofit that supports women nonfiction filmmakers whose storytelling effects social change, and the remaining will be used to support Zonta Club’s scholarships, grants, programs and projects, according to Walker.



Tickets are $25 or $30 at the door, while VIP is $45 or $50 at the door. Doors are scheduled to open at 5:45 p.m. for VIP and 6:30 p.m. for general admission with the screenings beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, at the Canyon Theatre Guild, located at 24242 Main St. in Newhall.



For more information on the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley or Lunafest, visit scvzonta.org/lunafest or call 661-252-9351.

