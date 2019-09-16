Barger taps former CLWA water resources planner for SCV Water board

Filling the seat vacated by Dante Acosta last month, Supervisor Kathryn Barger has appointed former Castaic Lake Water Agency staffer Jeff Ford to serve on the SCV Water Agency’s board.



Barger, a supervisor for District 5, which represents the Santa Clarita Valley, made the announcement Monday morning.

“Jeff’s knowledge and experience will be an invaluable asset to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency and its dedicated group of experts,” Barger was quoted as saying in a news release issued by her office.

“He is in tune with local water issues and shares my commitment to ensuring the delivery of quality and affordable water to the Santa Clarita Valley,” she said, noting Ford brings decades of water district and local government experience to the position.

A resident of the Santa Clarita Valley, he has worked for the Castaic Lake Water Agency, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, the South Coast Air Quality Management District, and the cities of Los Angeles and Simi Valley.

When he was employed by CLWA, Ford served as the agency’s principal water resources planner.

When he left the CLWA, he began working as a senior scientist at Kennedy/Jenks Consultants, which he is expected to vacate upon his appointment to the SCV Water Agency.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on Ford’s appointment at their meeting on Sept. 24.

The next SCV Water Board meeting is scheduled Oct. 1.

The county seat on the SCV Water Board expires at the end of 2023 and was recently vacated by Acosta when he announced he was moving to Texas.

Acosta. who was appointed by Barger late in 2018, was sworn in as a member of the SCV Water Agency in January, representing L.A. County’s Waterworks District 36 in Val Verde.

