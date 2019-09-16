Burning big rig ignites, two acres burned

A burning big rig sparked a small brush fire near Templin Highway on Monday morning that was snuffed out in about 45 minutes.



The fire, which ended up burning about 2 acres of brush, began shortly after 9:30 a.m., and by 10:15 a.m., all forward progress of the fire was reported as stopped.



“This came in as a fully involved semi,” said Sean Rios, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



The fire, described as “slow-moving” in no wind, burned brush described as “medium fuel” before it was extinguished.



