Child and Family Center to host 16th annual Kid Expo

By Kaitlyn Nickerson

For The Signal



Santa Clarita Valley residents and their children can enjoy a fun family day out, learn about resources in the SCV, and shop for a good cause at Child and Family Center’s 16th annual Kid Expo on Sunday, Oct. 6.



The event, which showcases products and services for children, allows families to get connected with resources in the community, while raising money to support the Child and Family Center, which provides mental health services to children, teens and adults in the SCV.



“The event is free, so it’s really nice to see families get to see what activities are available to them in the community,” said Cheryl Jones, Child and Family Center vice president of marketing and community outreach.



Along with shopping and the opportunity to connect with local businesses and resources, the event is scheduled to include a DJ, food and different exhibits.



For the kids, the main attraction of the event is expected to be a wild animal show that will feature several unique kinds of animals, according to Jones.



While the event is free, all proceeds will go directly to helping Child and Family provide outpatient therapy and care for children, teenagers and adults who are dealing with mental health care needs.



In support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Child and Family Center is encouraging attendees of Kid Expo to wear purple.



Kid Expo is scheduled 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Golden Valley High School, 27051 Robert C. Lee Parkway. For more information contact Cheryl Jones at 661-259-9439, ext. 3019, or visit childfamilycenter.org.

