City to host voter registration drive for 2020 election cycle

To prepare residents for the 2020 election cycle, the city of Santa Clarita has scheduled a voter registration drive Tuesday, Sept. 24, as part of National Voter Registration Day.



Those 18 and older may visit the city clerk’s office at City Hall, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., to learn about voter eligibility requirements, registration deadlines and how to complete and submit a voter registration form.

All three branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library (Canyon Country, Newhall and Valencia) will also have staff available during operating hours to assist patrons and provide informational materials about how to register to vote, the city said in a news release Thursday.

The Bella Vida senior center, located at 27180 Golden Valley Road, will also offer assistance from 10-11:30 a.m.

California also allows state residents who are United States citizens to pre-register to vote if they are 16 or 17 years old. Pre-registration must be done online and youth who pre-register to vote will have their registration become active once they turn 18. Pre-registration information can be found at registertovote.ca.gov.

To learn more about registering to vote in California and the city’s voter registration efforts, contact the clerk’s office at 661-255-4391.

