COC to host county’s new voting system mock election Saturday

Los Angeles County’s first public showcase of the new voting experience is scheduled for Saturday with a mock election set to take place at College of the Canyons.

The L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk has organized the countywide event to be hosted at 50 locations on Sept. 28-29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to try out Voting Solutions for All People, or VSAP.

The new system, available by March 3 for the 2020 Primary Election, will replace the current method for a more digital, upgraded version to allow for simpler and expedited tallying and a more user-friendly voter experience.

College of the Canyons will be the largest mock election site for the county’s 5th District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley. Users will have a hands-on chance at testing out the new system by participating in a mock election that will ask people to vote on things such as their favorite sports team, parks and music venues. The event is set to feature 50 devices for voting, along with activities, food trucks, music and celebrity guest appearances.

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan is expected to visit vote centers throughout the county, including COC.

For more information on the mock election, visit lavote.net/mock-election.