College of the Canyons Sustainability Center hosts Open House

The Sustainability Center at College of the Canyons hosted its fall semester open house event Wednesday for students, staff and community members who were interested in learning more about sustainability and other environmental issues.

“We host the open house because we want to introduce the fall 2019 students who are new to campus and let them know that we are here and available to them,” said Marina Hwang, a COC staff member surrounded by food, facts related to sustainability and water conservation and others who sought to reduce their carbon footprint.

Student Daniella Martinez picks up a College of the Canyons book bag, a plantable flower and notebook as give-a-ways for the attendees at the open house for the new Sustainability Center at College of the Canyons in Valencia on Wednesday. 090419. Dan Watson/The Signal

“We also sought to highlight the need for waste diversion, so we had recycle bins on-hand to show everybody how to go about it,” Hwang said, mentioning a list of upcoming events and ways to get involved in groups like the Sierra Club or the college’s Sustainable Development Committee.

Hwang also said students have the ability to check out any of the various movies and books that are on display in the room before informing interested residents that they can contact the Sustainability Center by visiting Room 138 in the Student Center Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Staff can also be contacted by emailing [email protected] or calling 661-362-3188, according to the center’s website.