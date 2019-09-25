Councilman Bill Miranda: Opportunities for enrichment, entertainment, excitement in Newhall

Old Town Newhall, Santa Clarita’s beloved historic neighborhood, continues to find new ways to attract residents and visitors to its businesses, restaurants and art venues.

Driving down Lyons or Railroad avenues, it is easy to see the new and exciting additions to the area taking shape.

The redevelopment block, across from the Old Town Newhall Library, is nearing completion as both the mixed-use project and the art house theater prepare to open their doors to the public in the next year. Just down the street, the Luxen Hotel will serve as a boutique offering for guests who are planning to stay in the area and will boast 42 rooms.

These projects bring new housing opportunities, as well as retail, dining, entertainment and hotel establishments to this burgeoning district in our city. Newhall Crossings is a mixed-use development that is set to feature retail and restaurant space on the ground floor with apartments on the upper floors.

Residents moving into these luxury units will not only enjoy close proximity to the Old Town Newhall Library and businesses on Main Street, but also a common plaza where they can relax with a cup of coffee and spend time with friends.

Progress continues to be made on the Laemmle project, which will bring the Santa Clarita Valley its first art house movie theater. Although rumors of a Laemmle sale are swirling about, construction continues on the theater. Residents will soon have opportunities to see films that are in limited release without having to travel to Los Angeles or further. The seven-screen theater will showcase genres such as independent, foreign and art house cinema.

While we wait with anticipation as construction moves forward, there is still plenty to do, see and experience in Old Town Newhall. You don’t need to leave Santa Clarita to see a wide range of shows, including stand-up comedy, drama or concerts.

By heading down to The MAIN, located on Main Street between Market Street and 6th Street, you will be treated to works by local playwrights, as well as performances of award-winning plays. While you are in the lobby waiting for your show to start, be sure to stop and admire the art gallery that rotates each month to display paintings, photography and other works by local and regional artists.

The MAIN is just one place where the arts are thriving in Newhall. The Canyon Theatre Guild and the ARTree Community Arts Center provide venues for artists to develop their skills and explore their creativity.

There are a number of organizations and businesses in Newhall – and throughout Santa Clarita – that offer workshops and classes to help residents of all ages nurture their passion for art. I encourage you to seek these opportunities out and read through the upcoming edition of Seasons Magazine to find a class to inspire your inner artist.

I am also proud to report that the city of Santa Clarita is having discussions with Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger on the future of the former SCV Senior Center building, which is located off of Newhall Avenue and Market Street. The city and county will explore options for the building that will provide room for a community arts center, as well as much-needed space for veterans’ organizations in Santa Clarita to continue to serve our veteran population.

Enrichment, entertainment and excitement abound in Old Town Newhall with many more opportunities on the horizon. Visit the stores, restaurants, tasting rooms and art venues the next time you are in the neighborhood or visit OldTownNewhall.com today to plan your next visit.

Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]

