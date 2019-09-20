Deputies investigate grand theft – motorized shopping cart

The getaway car for one local thief may not have been fast, but it was enough, and now deputies are asking for the public’s help in tracking him down.



The getaway vehicle: a motorized shopping cart.



The theft happened at a grocery store on the 27600 block of Bouquet Canyon Road around 11 p.m. on Sept. 9, just when the store was shutting down.



Two video surveillance cameras captured the theft, inside the store, and the getaway from outside the store.



“It has not been recovered,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said late Friday.



“And they’re not cheap,” she said, referring to the motorized scooter with the shopping basket on the handlebars.



The vehicles are valued at about $2,600, Miller said, which makes the crime eligible for a grand theft auto charge, by the letter of the law.



“One of the videos shows the suspect coming into the store,” Miller said. “He has a backpack, comes into the store, gets situated, takes the time to put on his head set, then takes off on the cart.”



