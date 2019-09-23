Detectives probe string of burglaries in Fair Oaks

Local detectives are investigating a string of burglaries that occurred in the Fair Oaks neighborhood early Monday.



Fair Oaks residents exchanging information about the property crimes on social media stressed a need to make the crimes known to the public.



“There were several burglaries that occurred in the Fair Oaks area earlier today,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said Monday.



“Some vehicles were broken into, and others were unlocked,” she said, noting that detectives are “actively investigating the reported burglaries.”



“A good reminder for residents to make sure they complete their 9 p.m. routine at night. Before they go to bed, making it a habit to remove any items of value out of the car and lock up,” Miller said.



“It takes seconds for a thief to break a window,” she noted.



Commonly, Miller said, stolen items include backpacks, gym bags, purses, wallets, the coins out of change holders, cell phones, chargers, jewelry, keys – basically anything of value.



