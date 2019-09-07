Detectives seek public’s help in locating schizoaffective Newhall man

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help in locating 48-year-old John Thompson of Newhall.

Thompson, according to a bulletin distributed by law enforcement personnel Saturday, last contacted his family via phone on Dec. 8, 2018.

Thompson is described as 5-foot-9-inch 150-pound man with brown hair and blue eyes.

Thompson is said to suffer from schizoaffective disorder and resides in the Newhall area.

“Thompson’s family is concerned for his well-being and asking for the public’s assistance in locating him,” said the release from law enforcement.

Anyone with information about this incident are encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit, Sgt. Mike Rodriguez, Detective Abraham or Detective Pereida at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.