Driver hurt after car goes down embankment

One person was hurt and taken to the hospital mid-afternoon Tuesday, after their car went down an embankment near Lombardi Ranch in Saugus.



Shortly before 2:45 p.m., paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a single vehicle traffic collision on the 29500 Bouquet Canyon Road.



“A car went off an embankment,” Fire Department Supervisor Melinda Choi said, noting no one was reported trapped in the incident.



One person was taken to the hospital, she said.



