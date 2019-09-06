Driver suspected of DUI in Sand Canyon crash

A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI mid-afternoon Friday following a two-car crash on Sand Canyon Road.



Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department treated a woman and an infant at the scene, Fire Department Supervisor Melanie Flores said.



The traffic collision happened at 2:45 p.m. on Sand Canyon at Lost Canyon Road.



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested a woman at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, Sgt. Curt Messerschmidt said.



None of the people involved in the crash, including the woman and the infant, were taken to the hospital, Flores said.



[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

