Four men arrested in connection with Fair Oaks burglaries

Four men were arrested on suspicion of burglary Monday, accused of breaking into several vehicles in the neighborhood of Fair Oaks Ranch.



Detectives with two specialty units of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the Career Offenders — Burglary, Robbery, Assault team, or COBRA and the Crime Impact Team, or CIT, made the arrests Monday, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“Deputies arrested four adults in connection with the burglaries mid-Monday morning after a citizen in Newhall called the Sheriff’s Station reporting ‘suspicious individuals’ hanging out near an apartment complex on Peachland Avenue,” she said.

“Deputies arrived on scene and found four male adults matching the description the caller provided near a retaining wall,” she added.

The men, aged 18 to 22, were allegedly sitting next to various pieces of property.

“One of the suspects had a Taser on his person and another suspect had a large fixed blade and a key fob on him,” Miller said. “Deputies discovered that the key fob went to a Honda vehicle parked nearby, which had been reported as stolen.”

The suspects, from Lancaster, Newhall and Pacoima, face a number of charges, including auto theft, possession of dirk or dagger, possession of stolen property and vehicle burglary.

They were taken into custody and booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies are asking anyone with additional information regarding the vehicle burglaries in the Fair Oaks Ranch area to contact Deputy Muralles at 661-255-1121 ext. 2322.

