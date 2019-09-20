Free flu shots offered at Veteran Center

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is partnering with Heritage Sierra Medical Group of Santa Clarita to give out free flu vaccinations to veterans, active military and their families on Sept. 28.

Heritage, who approached the collaborative about hosting the event, will be donating their time and supplies free of charge, according to Executive Director Jeff Stabile.

In addition to flu shots, blood pressure testing, glucose monitoring, and pulse ox monitoring, which measures the oxygen levels in the blood, are expected to be available.

This will be the first time the collaborative has ever done a program like this, and they’re hoping they can continue doing similar events in the future, Stabile added.

The event is scheduled 9 a.m. to noon at the Veteran Center, located at 23222 Lyons Ave. in Newhall. Those interested in attending must bring proof of military status. For more information, visit scv-vets.org or call 661-670-8680.