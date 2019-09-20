Hart, GV and West Ranch football win on the road

By Bryanna Winner

For The Signal

Hart football fought off St. Bonaventure in a close game to win 34-28. The only time the Indians trailed was during the beginning of the game and after getting ahead, they didn’t look back.

Senior running back Taden Littleford scored three touchdowns, all of them in the first half. Senior wide receiver Ashton Thomas scored one in the second quarter to put the Indians up 28-7.

The Indians struggled to hold off the Seraphs as they scored once in the third quarter and then came back to tie it up in the fourth. A 40-yard pass from senior quarterback Zach Johnson to junior Titus Tucker with 1:29 left would secure the 34-28 win for the Indians.

“We were able to throw in and run on them and then they started blitzing up a storm. We played some very good defense at times,” said Hart head coach Mike Herrington. “They are finally starting to believe in themselves and what they are doing after starting 0-2 this season.”

Herrington said there are parts of their game that they are planning on improving before their next game.

“We are going to be working on our pass defense a little bit and our pass protection, we were hurried a little bit,” said Herrington.

The Indians play at home next week against the Downey High Vikings at College of the Canyons.

West Ranch 50, St. Genevieve 7

West Ranch had a slow start after not scoring in the first quarter but turned it around to defeat the St. Genevieve Valiants 50-7.

Three of their touchdowns would come in the second quarter. Junior wide receiver Nicholas Kohl, senior running back Reiger Burgin and senior tight end Zachary Van Bennekum each scored a touchdown in the second quarter.

Van Bennekum scored his second and final touchdown in the third quarter. Sophomore running back Derek Miranda scored the final two touchdowns in the game to put the Wildcats up 50-0.

The Valiants scored just once, a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats have a bye next week but resume play on Oct. 4 as they start Foothill League play against Golden Valley at Canyon High School.

Golden Valley 56, Chatsworth 14

Golden Valley dominated Chatsworth, winning 56-14.

The Grizzlies scored six touchdowns in the first half. Senior wide receiver Johnathan Kaelin scored four touchdowns in the first half while junior running back Luke McCoy and junior wide receiver Mekhi Newton each scored one.

The Grizzlies carried their momentum into the second half.

Sophomore running back Brayzon Henderson scored his first of the season during the third quarter to put them up 49-14. Senior wide receiver Amir Ashoury would score the final touchdown of the game.

The Grizzlies will return home as they face Newbury Park at Canyon High School next Friday.