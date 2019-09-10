Hart marching band preps for 36th annual Rampage

Calling on the best of the best from across Southern California, the Hart Regiment of William S. Hart High School is once again ramping up for their annual Rampage marching band and field show tournament.

For the 36th annual Rampage tournament, approximately 35 marching band/color guard teams have been invited to showcase their skills at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium this year.

Included in the approximately 6,000 yearly attendees are the parents, families and supporters of all local Santa Clarita high school marching bands, who are scheduled to once again compete this year.

The event is scheduled to take place on Nov. 2, starting at 10 a.m. and concluding at 9 p.m. with a mass drumline and awards ceremony, according to officials.

Parking is free and tickets can be purchased at the gate. The price is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students, and children under the age of five are free.

Refreshments and food will be available, as well as opportunities to buy Rampage products and raffle tickets for prizes and gifts.

For further information or to make a donation, visit www.hartregiment.com or the “Hart Regiment” Facebook page, or contact them at [email protected]