How Santa Clarita keeps things moving

Subscribe to Print
Email News Brief
Contact Us
Our Story
Departments & Staff
Internships
FAQ
User Account Support
Circulation & Delivery Support
Obituaries and Memories
Privacy Policy
Comment Policy
Advertise
Classified Ads
Media Sponsorships
Community Relations
Archives
Event Calendar
Obituaries
Home
News
Crime Center
Fire Watch
Earthquake Center
Weather Center
Traffic
e-Edition
Archives
Crime
Education
Environment
Fire Watch
Politics/Govt
Weather
Potential truck buyer arrested after allegedly punching truck
30 mins ago
16 of 19 weekend DUI arrests had prior DUI convictions
3 hours ago
Lackey’s bills on paratransit eligibility, cannabis research head to Senate floor
3 hours ago
Hart District high schools host Back-to-School Night
16 hours ago
Sports
High School
Baseball
Basketball
Cross Country
Football
Golf
Soccer
Softball
Tennis
Track & Field
Volleyball
Wrestling
College
Pro Sports
SCV Alumni
Business
Business Journal
Community
Arts & Culture
Community Events
Community Stories
Food & Entertainment
Veterans
Listen to KHUG 97.5 FM
Obituaries
Community Stories
Faith & Religion
Health and Lifestyle
History
Home
Pets
Seniors
Veterans
Volunteers deliver ‘best-tasting water’ to town in Ecuador
4 hours ago
Celebrating the 25th Annual River Rally – A Milestone Achievement
4 hours ago
Castaic Lake proves popular escape from Labor Day heat
September 2, 2019
Magazine names COC top college for adult learners
September 2, 2019
Opinion
Columnists
Letters to the Editor
Editorials
Reader Polls
Submit to The Signal
Food & Entertainment
Arts & Culture
Charity Events
Events
Family Fun
Food
Movie Reviews
Music
Orchestra announces student competition, new season, concertmaster
19 hours ago
Yes I Can of Santa Clarita expands outreach
September 3, 2019
Castaic Lake proves popular escape from Labor Day heat
September 2, 2019
Books and Battles blends gaming, math and creativity
September 1, 2019
Video + Podcasts
2019 Best of SCV
More Special Sections
Signal 100
Top 51
SCV Pride
Sunday Signal
Locations Map
Home
News
Crime Center
Fire Watch
Earthquake Center
Weather Center
Traffic
e-Edition
Archives
Crime
Education
Environment
Fire Watch
Politics/Govt
Weather
Potential truck buyer arrested after allegedly punching truck
30 mins ago
16 of 19 weekend DUI arrests had prior DUI convictions
3 hours ago
Lackey’s bills on paratransit eligibility, cannabis research head to Senate floor
3 hours ago
Hart District high schools host Back-to-School Night
16 hours ago
Sports
High School
Baseball
Basketball
Cross Country
Football
Golf
Soccer
Softball
Tennis
Track & Field
Volleyball
Wrestling
College
Pro Sports
SCV Alumni
Business
Business Journal
Community
Arts & Culture
Community Events
Community Stories
Food & Entertainment
Veterans
Listen to KHUG 97.5 FM
Obituaries
Community Stories
Faith & Religion
Health and Lifestyle
History
Home
Pets
Seniors
Veterans
Volunteers deliver ‘best-tasting water’ to town in Ecuador
4 hours ago
Celebrating the 25th Annual River Rally – A Milestone Achievement
4 hours ago
Castaic Lake proves popular escape from Labor Day heat
September 2, 2019
Magazine names COC top college for adult learners
September 2, 2019
Opinion
Columnists
Letters to the Editor
Editorials
Reader Polls
Submit to The Signal
Food & Entertainment
Arts & Culture
Charity Events
Events
Family Fun
Food
Movie Reviews
Music
Orchestra announces student competition, new season, concertmaster
19 hours ago
Yes I Can of Santa Clarita expands outreach
September 3, 2019
Castaic Lake proves popular escape from Labor Day heat
September 2, 2019
Books and Battles blends gaming, math and creativity
September 1, 2019
Video + Podcasts
2019 Best of SCV
More Special Sections
Signal 100
Top 51
SCV Pride
Sunday Signal
Locations Map
Home
News
Crime Center
Fire Watch
Earthquake Center
Weather Center
Traffic
e-Edition
Archives
Crime
Education
Environment
Fire Watch
Politics/Govt
Weather
Potential truck buyer arrested after allegedly punching truck
30 mins ago
16 of 19 weekend DUI arrests had prior DUI convictions
3 hours ago
Lackey’s bills on paratransit eligibility, cannabis research head to Senate floor
3 hours ago
Hart District high schools host Back-to-School Night
16 hours ago
Sports
High School
Baseball
Basketball
Cross Country
Football
Golf
Soccer
Softball
Tennis
Track & Field
Volleyball
Wrestling
College
Pro Sports
SCV Alumni
Business
Business Journal
Community
Arts & Culture
Community Events
Community Stories
Food & Entertainment
Veterans
Listen to KHUG 97.5 FM
Obituaries
Community Stories
Faith & Religion
Health and Lifestyle
History
Home
Pets
Seniors
Veterans
Volunteers deliver ‘best-tasting water’ to town in Ecuador
4 hours ago
Celebrating the 25th Annual River Rally – A Milestone Achievement
4 hours ago
Castaic Lake proves popular escape from Labor Day heat
September 2, 2019
Magazine names COC top college for adult learners
September 2, 2019
Opinion
Columnists
Letters to the Editor
Editorials
Reader Polls
Submit to The Signal
Food & Entertainment
Arts & Culture
Charity Events
Events
Family Fun
Food
Movie Reviews
Music
Orchestra announces student competition, new season, concertmaster
19 hours ago
Yes I Can of Santa Clarita expands outreach
September 3, 2019
Castaic Lake proves popular escape from Labor Day heat
September 2, 2019
Books and Battles blends gaming, math and creativity
September 1, 2019
Video + Podcasts
2019 Best of SCV
More Special Sections
Signal 100
Top 51
SCV Pride
Sunday Signal
Locations Map
City of Santa Clarita buses on line at the TMF on Constellation Road. Gilbert Bernal / The Signal
Gilbert Bernal
4 mins ago
4 mins ago
No Comments
How Santa Clarita keeps things moving
Advertisement
Gilbert Bernal
Latest Stories
Potential truck buyer arrested after allegedly punching truck
30 mins ago
READ MORE ➞
16 of 19 weekend DUI arrests had prior DUI convictions
3 hours ago
READ MORE ➞
Lackey’s bills on paratransit eligibility, cannabis research head to Senate floor
3 hours ago
READ MORE ➞