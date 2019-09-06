It’s time to spend ‘A Day in Their Paws’

Volunteers with The Brittany Foundation Animal Sanctuary, a no-kill shelter, plan to spend 24 hours “on lockdown” with a shelter dog in their kennel on Sept. 28.



The goal of A Day in Their Paws, which is in its 11th year, is to raise awareness on how rescue dogs live every day before they’re adopted.



Volunteers not only commit to sitting in a kennel with a dog of their choice for 24 hours, taking breaks only to eat and use the restroom, but are also able to raise funds for the sanctuary by getting sponsors to “bail them out” at $1 per minute.



“It creates an awareness of getting dogs out of shelters and rescues,” said founder Nancy Anderson, regarding the event. “One, it gets them into a home. Two, it creates a space for another dog we can save. Three, it prevents dogs from being killed at kill shelters, because even if they don’t adopt from us, we encourage them to go to other shelters.”



In addition, the sanctuary has scheduled an open house so the public can tour the sanctuary, giving them the chance to meet the dogs and their human companions.



The event is expected to also include kid-friendly activities, such as face painting, a scavenger hunt and superhero cape decorating, as well as music, raffles, food and more.



The A Day in Their Paws’ Open House is scheduled noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at The Brittany Foundation, located on the corner of Sierra Highway and Anthony Road in Agua Dulce. For more information, visit brittanyfoundationonline.org or email [email protected].

