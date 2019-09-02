Magazine names COC top college for adult learners

College of the Canyons recently ranked among the best U.S. colleges for adult learners in the Sept/Oct issue of Washington Monthly.

COC was ranked no. 1 in Los Angeles County, second in Southern California as the “Best Two-Year Colleges for Adult Learners.”

Washington Monthly analyzed data from 978 two-year colleges to create its list of the top 100 two-year colleges with registered students over the age of 25.

Dianne G. Van Hook, COC chancellor, highlighted the college’s flexible adult learning services, in a statement responding to the recognition.

“It is an honor to be included among the top 100 two-year colleges that provide a wide array of opportunities for adult students,” said Van Hook. “College of the Canyons is committed to providing all students, including adult learners, with the flexible options and services they need to successfully balance their educational goals with full-time jobs and family responsibilities.”

At the time of the ranking, students age 25 and over made up 34 percent of COC’s student population in 2017-18.

“College of the Canyons works hard to identify the needs of adult students and provide them with the options and resources they need to meet their educational goals,” said Joe Gerda, assistant superintendent/vice president at the college. “We are very proud to have been distinguished by Washington Monthly for our efforts.”

Washington Monthly analyzed data from the College Board’s Annual Survey of Colleges, Department of Education’s Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System survey, as well as the department’s College Scorecard database to rank colleges using the following eight metrics:

Ease of transfer/enrollment

Flexibility of programs

Services available for adult students

The percentage of adult students at the college

Graduation rates of part-time students

Mean earnings of adult students ten years after entering college

Loan repayment rates of adult students five years after entering repayment

Tuition and fees for in-district students

COC scored 17 points out of 19 possible points, — 4 out of 4 for ease of transfer, 7 out of 9 for flexibility of programs, and 6 out of 6 for adult student services.

Adult learners are able to find an abundance of resources when enrolled in the Adult Reentry program, which helps new, returning, and continuing adult students who are 25 years of age and older.

Re-entering students can benefit from information sessions, support groups, continuous advisement, as well as campus and community referrals, according to school officials.