Malfunctioning air conditioner sparks false alarm at Canyon High School

By Bobby Block

Firefighters responded to Canyon High School Thursday, after receiving reports of smoke coming from the roof of a building on campus, according to Hart District officials.



At least 21 firefighters arrived to investigate the call at 8:01 a.m., according to an LA County Fire Department Spokesperson.



After 30 minutes on scene, Fire Department officials deemed it safe for students to re-enter campus buildings. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Upon arrival, they found minimal damage on the roof a classroom but no evidence of active smoke or fire.



The cause of the incident is still under investigation, however Hart District officials believe a malfunctioning air conditioning unit is to blame.



A malfunctioning air conditioning unit ignited concerns of a potential fire at Canyon High School Thursday Morning. Bobby Block / The Signal.

All students on campus were evacuated from their classrooms for approximately 30 minutes while firefighters cleared the affected building.



There were no injuries reported.