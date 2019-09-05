All classes at Canyon High School were evacuated Thursday morning after a malfunctioning air conditioning unit sparked concerns of a fire. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Malfunctioning air conditioner sparks false alarm at Canyon High School

By Bobby Block

Firefighters responded to Canyon High School Thursday, after receiving reports of smoke coming from the roof of a building on campus, according to Hart District officials. 

At least 21 firefighters arrived to investigate the call at 8:01 a.m., according to an LA County Fire Department Spokesperson.

After 30 minutes on scene, Fire Department officials deemed it safe for students to re-enter campus buildings. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Upon arrival, they found minimal damage on the roof a classroom but no evidence of active smoke or fire.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation, however Hart District officials believe a malfunctioning air conditioning unit is to blame.

All students on campus were evacuated from their classrooms for approximately 30 minutes while firefighters cleared the affected building.  

There were no injuries reported. 

