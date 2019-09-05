Malfunctioning air conditioner sparks false alarm at Canyon High School

By Bobby Block
Firefighters responded to Canyon High School Thursday, after receiving reports of smoke coming from the roof of a building on campus, according to Hart District officials.
At least 21 firefighters arrived to investigate the call at 8:01 a.m., according to an LA County Fire Department Spokesperson.
Upon arrival, they found minimal damage on the roof a classroom but no evidence of active smoke or fire.
The cause of the incident is still under investigation, however Hart District officials believe a malfunctioning air conditioning unit is to blame.
All students on campus were evacuated from their classrooms for approximately 30 minutes while firefighters cleared the affected building.
There were no injuries reported.
