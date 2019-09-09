Man allegedly found naked, banging on doors, yelling, arrested in Saugus Saturday

Some residents in the Saugus neighborhood near Willow Court were awakened early Saturday morning to the sounds of a naked man allegedly screaming and banging on doors.



About 2:20 a.m., Saturday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of an indecent exposure call on the 28300 block of Willow Court, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



“The caller stated that a male adult was naked and banging on multiple doors,” she said Monday.



“When deputies arrived at the location, the suspect was naked, walking in the front lawn of a residence, and yelling,” she said.



Deputies escorted the suspect to the patrol vehicle to investigate the situation further.



“While deputies were gathering information from bystanders, the suspect shattered the rear window of the patrol vehicle,” Miller said.



When deputies ran the man’s name they discovered he was on active probation for burglary, according to Miller.



An unemployed 24-year-old Saugus man was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism and being under the influence of a controlled substance.



He was taken into custody with bail set at $20,000.



