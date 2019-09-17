Man shot and killed in deputy-involved shooting identified

The man who died Thursday after being shot by a local sheriff’s deputy has been identified as 35-year-old Alvaro Duran Venegas.



Sarah Ardalani, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, said Venegas died “from gunshot wounds of the torso.”



“(His) manner of death is homicide,” she said.



Coroner’s officials did not identify where Venegas lived prior to his death.



Homicide detectives still seek witnesses to the deputy-involved shooting.



On Thursday, a deputy with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responding to a call about a man “yelling and screaming” radioed for assistance after the man attacked him, taking his radio and taser.

Other deputies responding to the call for help also got into a fight with the man, with one of the deputies suffering a facial injury.

That deputy fired two shots into the upper torso of the suspect, killing him, sheriff’s investigators said.

Lt. Brandon Dean, of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau, said Monday that detectives are still interviewing people who witnessed the shooting.



Investigators with the LASD’s Internal Affairs unit and the Justice Integrity Division of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office are expected, according to policy and procedure, to investigate all aspects of the shooting.

