New classes offered for Seniors at Bella Vida

By Raychel Stewart

Senior citizens can enroll in new aerobics and meditation classes at the Bella Vida senior center.

Aerobics will be offered 9-10 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while meditation will be offered 10:30-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“The aerobics class is meant to get them moving while also having fun,” said Katie Longwill, the new aerobics instructor at the center.

People enrolled in aerobics can expect to build muscle mass and elevate their metabolism.

“We’ll do very low-intensity workouts that are meant to get the pulse up and the blood flowing,” said Longwill.

Aerobics classes are offered for $5 per class, or $52 if paid at the beginning of the month.

The benefits of physical activity in seniors include: reduced anxiety, reduced blood pressure, and maintenance of healthy bones, muscles and joints, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Meditation classes are offered to help reduce stress, improve self-awareness and increase focus.

“My goal is to provide little ‘life hacks,’” said Sharon Hill, meditation instructor at the center. “We focus on shifting perspectives so people can see the choices that will eventually bring them happiness.”

Hill says she brings a “topic of the day” to each class, which is discussed, so those who attend the class are encouraged to being a notebook and writing utensils.

The last 10 minutes of class are dedicated to quiet meditation, which Hill said will allow people to leave a little more relaxed.

Meditation classes are $3 per class.

Beginning Oct. 1, meditation classes will only be available on Tuesdays during the same time.

For more information on classes offered at Bella Vida, visit their calendar of activities page at http://myscvcoa.org/calendar.

