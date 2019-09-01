Newhall School District recognized for positive behavior programs

The Newhall School District was recognized by a statewide coalition for its positive behavior intervention and support programs this week.



Positive behavior intervention and support programs involve teaching students positive behaviors and then rewarding them for exemplifying those behaviors, according to district officials. Implementing the programs involve the promotion, modeling, practicing and encouragement of these social skills.



“Teaching behavioral expectations and reinforcing students for following them is better than waiting for misbehavior to occur before responding,” said Erin McGuire, NSD’s district PBIS coach. “When students are taught to effectively use expected social skills for themselves and with others, school climates are described as more positive learning environments are designated as safer and student-educator relationships are referred to as more trusting and respectful.”



McGuire said there was a decrease in the number of students suspended throughout the district after the implementation of the PBIS programs.



“When comparing the 2017-18 school year to the 2018-19 school year, Newhall School District saw a 30% decrease in the number of students that were suspended,” said McGuire.



These recognitions by the California PBIS Coalition — a collaborative organization that promotes PBIS in the state — recognized eight of the eight NSD schools going into their third year of implementation of PBIS programs. All eight received the silver award, which is the highest level of award that can be received after two years of implementation, according to McGuire.



“This recognition celebrates and acknowledges the commitment of the school site PBIS teams to support student success,” McGuire said. “We are establishing a climate in Newhall School District where appropriate behavior is the norm.”



McGrath Elementary School, Meadows Elementary School, Newhall Elementary School, Oak Hills Elementary School, Peachland Elementary School, Pico Canyon Elementary School, Stevenson Ranch Elementary School and Wiley Canyon Elementary School all received the silver award.



The two schools within the Newhall School District that were not recognized were Old Orchard Elementary School and Valencia Valley Elementary School. Both are starting their second year of implementation, or their “kick offs” and will be able to apply for state recognition at the end of this school year, according to NSD officials.