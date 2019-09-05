No one hurt in three-car crash

Emergency crews responded to a three-car traffic collision in Valencia on Thursday morning on McBean Parkway, just north of Creekside Road.



“This was a three-car collision with no one injured,” said Capt. Tony Imbrenda of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. near the McDonald’s restaurant on McBean.



One of the three vehicles, a red compact car, sustained significant front-end damage, while the other two, including an SUV, sustained moderate damage.



