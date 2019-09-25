One person detained in Stevenson Ranch gun call

One person was taken into custody mid-afternoon Wednesday after local sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of someone seen with a gun in a neighborhood of Stevenson Ranch.



No shots were reported fired and no one was hurt.



The first call received by deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station came in shortly before 1:40 p.m., prompting several deputies to respond to Barnett Lane near Faulkner Drive and set up a perimeter around the area.



“We have detained one and we’re still trying to sort it out,” Lt. James Royal said. “It was a report of someone seen with a gun.”



About 3:10 p.m., the containment set up on Barnett was cancelled and the perimeter dismantled.



