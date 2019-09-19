Out-of-town women accused of breaking into SCV storage lockers

Two out-of-town women described as transients by local sheriff’s deputies were arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of burglary for allegedly breaking into storage lockers and stealing “collectibles” found inside them.
About 8 a.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to a Canyon Country storage facility near Via Princessa.
“An employee from the storage facility called to report activity,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station said.
The employee gave deputies a description of a vehicle seen leaving the facility, she said.
“Deputies spotted a vehicle matching that description, followed the vehicle and made a traffic stop,” Miller said, noting the vehicle was located near Sierra Highway and Newhall Avenue.
They followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.
The two women — one from Simi Valley, the other from Van Nuys — were taken into custody on burglary charges and transported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Stolen property, \which included collectibles according to Miller,was allegedly recovered in the suspects’ vehicle.
661-287-5527
On Twitter @jamesarthurholt
Advertisement