Out-of-town women accused of breaking into SCV storage lockers

Two out-of-town women described as transients by local sheriff’s deputies were arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of burglary for allegedly breaking into storage lockers and stealing “collectibles” found inside them.



About 8 a.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to a Canyon Country storage facility near Via Princessa.



“An employee from the storage facility called to report activity,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station said.



The employee gave deputies a description of a vehicle seen leaving the facility, she said.



“Deputies spotted a vehicle matching that description, followed the vehicle and made a traffic stop,” Miller said, noting the vehicle was located near Sierra Highway and Newhall Avenue.



They followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.



The two women — one from Simi Valley, the other from Van Nuys — were taken into custody on burglary charges and transported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



Stolen property, \which included collectibles according to Miller,was allegedly recovered in the suspects’ vehicle.



