Signal file photo.

Out-of-town women accused of breaking into SCV storage lockers

Two out-of-town women described as transients by local sheriff’s deputies were arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of burglary for allegedly breaking into storage lockers and stealing “collectibles” found inside them.

About 8 a.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to a Canyon Country  storage facility near Via Princessa. 

“An employee from the storage facility called to report activity,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station said.

The employee gave deputies a description of a vehicle seen leaving the facility, she said.

“Deputies spotted a vehicle matching that description, followed the vehicle and made a traffic stop,” Miller said, noting the vehicle was located near Sierra Highway and Newhall Avenue. 

They followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

The two women — one from Simi Valley, the other from Van Nuys — were taken into custody on burglary charges and transported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. 

Stolen property, \which included collectibles according to Miller,was allegedly recovered in the suspects’ vehicle.

[email protected]

661-287-5527 

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

Advertisement

Jim Holt

Jim Holt

Latest Stories