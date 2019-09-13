Plum Canyon Road, Smyth Drive to receive road improvements

The city of Santa Clarita has scheduled road improvements to reconfigure two area streets starting Sept. 16 as part of its annual roadway enhancements.



In the coming weeks, road work and restriping projects will add a bicycle lane on both directions of Plum Canyon Road and Smyth Drive. Recent traffic studies indicate that the addition of bike lanes will not impact traffic circulation, according to a city news release issued Thursday.



Plum Canyon Road, from Bouquet Canyon Road to Steinway Street, a portion of which was recently annexed into the city with the Skyline Ranch neighborhood, will be resurfaced with an asphalt concrete overlay. Plum Canyon Road is identified in the city’s transportation plans to be striped for bike lanes to connect existing bicycle facilities on Bouquet Canyon Road with those on Golden Valley Road and Skyline Ranch Road.

“Improvements to the road are designed to enhance roadway safety while meeting current and projected traffic demand,” the release read. “At the same time, the addition of bike lanes will expand opportunities for bicycling for commuting or exercise. At the completion of the project, the roadway will include two vehicular travel lanes and one bike lane in each direction.”

Smyth Drive, between Dickason Drive and Copper Hill Drive in Valencia, will also receive new bike lanes but will not change the number of travel lanes for vehicles. Available public parking on the north side of Smyth Drive will not be impacted by the addition of the bike lanes, according to the city.

For more information on the project, contact Tom Reilly, trails and bikeways planning administrator, at [email protected]

