Power outage affects thousands of SCV residents

UPDATE 8:30 p.m.: SoCal Edison has updated the time of repairs to 2 a.m. Friday morning.

The SoCal Edison’s official website said as of 8:30 p.m. repair crews were on their way to the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: A power outage near Copperhill Drive and West Hills Drive affected approximately 4,000 residents Thursday night.

The outage was reported at approximately 7:40 p.m..

The estimated restoration time as of 8 p.m., according to the official Southern California Edison website, is 9 p.m..

Crews are currently working to determine the reason for the outage.