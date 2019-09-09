Red Cross asks local residents to assist those in need

With Hurricane Dorian causing significant damage to parts of the Southeastern United States and Bahamas, the American Red Cross urged local residents to become blood and platelet donors to assist those in need.

“Hurricane Dorian has forced the closure of blood donation centers and the cancellation of blood drives,” which has caused blood and platelet donations to go uncollected, Red Cross spokeswoman Christine Welch said in a news release Monday.

Donors of all blood types are urgently needed, according to Welch, to ensure there is a sufficient supply for patients caught in the aftermath of the hurricane.

“Type O and B blood donors are especially needed,” Welch said, before listing a number of ways that Santa Clarita Valley residents can get involved.

College of the Canyons is scheduled to be the site of two donation events this week, which are expected to occur on Wednesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge is also set to host a pair of blood drives, according to the release. The first is scheduled to be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 19310 Avenue of the Oaks, while the second is expected to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the lodge as well.

The Castaic community is set to have the opportunity to assist at a drive scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Castaic Regional Sports Complex, or the one held at Castaic Middle School on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 6:45 a.m. to 7:15 p.m.

All prospective blood and platelet donors must have valid identification to donate, and the Red Cross encouraged residents to schedule an appointment but walk-ins are also welcome, according to Welch.

Residents can visit RedCross.org or call 1-800-733-2767 for more information on other local blood drives that will occur in their area.